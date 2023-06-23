Pirates Preview: When it rains it pours, losing streak reaches double digits

The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40) losing streak has now extended to ten games in a row after their bullpen blew a late lead Thursday night against the Miami Marlins (43-33).

The Pirates were leading 4-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning after a pair of home runs from Henry Davis and Ke’Bryan Hayes.

Dauri Moreta then came in to hold the lead and allowed a leadoff double, a walk, and a single to load the bases. Carmen Mlodzinski came into a tough situation.

A single and a three-run homer for the Marlins gave them an insurmountable 6-4 lead, leading the Pirates to their tenth straight loss.

First pitch at loanDepot Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group