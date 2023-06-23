Local

Pirates Preview: When it rains it pours, losing streak reaches double digits

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen reacts after he struck out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40) losing streak has now extended to ten games in a row after their bullpen blew a late lead Thursday night against the Miami Marlins (43-33).

The Pirates were leading 4-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning after a pair of home runs from Henry Davis and Ke’Bryan Hayes.

Dauri Moreta then came in to hold the lead and allowed a leadoff double, a walk, and a single to load the bases. Carmen Mlodzinski came into a tough situation.

A single and a three-run homer for the Marlins gave them an insurmountable 6-4 lead, leading the Pirates to their tenth straight loss.

First pitch at loanDepot Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

