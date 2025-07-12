Pirates Preview: When will the streak end?

MINNEAPOLIS — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.
The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their seventh in a row when they were defeated 2-1 by the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Friday night.
Paul Skenes allowed two runs and struck out six in five innings but fell to 4-8 as the team’s offensive woes continue.
The Pirates (38-57) will look to avoid an eighth-straight loss on Saturday afternoon in the second game of their series with the Twins (46-48).
