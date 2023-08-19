Pirates Preview: Which Mitch will show up in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Pittsburgh Pirates (54-68) squandered a handful of opportunities against the Minnesota Twins (64-59) on Friday night, falling 5-1.

As a team, the Pirates went 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base. Bryan Reynolds and Endy Rodriguez each finished with three hits, while Ji Hwan Bae was on base three times in his return off the injured list.

Outside of those three, the rest of the lineup combined to go 1 for 21 in the loss.

Having lost four of their last five games, the Pirates will look to even the series on Saturday night.

The Pirates will send out Mitch Keller, who has never faced the Twins in his career, one of the five teams he has yet to pitch against.

