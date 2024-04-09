Pirates Preview: Will Bucs be first to 10 wins?

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

On the same day a solar eclipse darkened the sky over PNC Park, the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-2) shined bright, defeating the Detroit Tigers (6-3) by a score of 7-4.

Mitch Keller delivered his best start of the season and Bryan Reynolds hit the 100th home run of his career in the win.

The Pirates, who are tied with the New York Yankees for the best record in baseball, will have one more against the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon before the start of a seven-game road trip following an off day on Wednesday.

