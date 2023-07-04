Local

Pirates promoting Liover Peguero to Triple-A

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Liover Peguero PITTSBURGH, PA - JUNE 18: Liover Peguero #60 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a single in the fourth inning for his first career hit in his MLB debut during the game against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on June 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

PITTSBURGH — A baseball source has confirmed that the Pittsburgh Pirates are promoting INF Liover Peguero to Triple-A Indianapolis.

This has been building up for quite some time with the Pirates promoting Nick Gonzales to the majors not that long ago.

The Pirates expressed that they wanted Peguero to get more time at 2B in Double-A before pulling the trigger to the next step, and apparently he’s checked all of those boxes to earn the promotion.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Sheetz celebrates Independence Day with $1.776 a gallon for gas
  • Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area
  • Man could lose eye after being hit with foul ball during Pirates game, son says
  • VIDEO: City of Pittsburgh gearing up for annual fireworks show, 4th of July celebration
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read