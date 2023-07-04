Pirates promoting Liover Peguero to Triple-A

PITTSBURGH — A baseball source has confirmed that the Pittsburgh Pirates are promoting INF Liover Peguero to Triple-A Indianapolis.

This has been building up for quite some time with the Pirates promoting Nick Gonzales to the majors not that long ago.

The Pirates expressed that they wanted Peguero to get more time at 2B in Double-A before pulling the trigger to the next step, and apparently he’s checked all of those boxes to earn the promotion.

