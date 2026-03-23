Pirates providing free dental clinic for kids at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — TeamSmile, a Kansas-based nonprofit, will partner with the Pittsburgh Pirates to host a free dental clinic for children at PNC Park on Tuesday. Licensed dental professionals and volunteers will provide preventative and restorative care to a group of pre-selected local participants.

The clinic offers a range of services, including cleanings, x-rays and fillings at no cost. Beyond immediate treatment, TeamSmile works to establish long-term oral health by connecting each participating child with a “home dentist” for ongoing care.

United Concordia, Highmark Foundation and SKYGEN are serving as program partners for the dental clinic. Representatives from the Pittsburgh Pirates and TeamSmile will be on-site to facilitate the event alongside local dental professionals and community volunteers.

Participants in the program were pre-selected before the event. The clinic will take place on the PNC Park Club Level, utilizing the City of Champions Bourbon, Wigle Whiskey and World Series Suite 1903 areas. Organizers designed the space to be a youth-focused environment. The setup includes music and entertainment to provide a welcoming atmosphere for the children receiving care.

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