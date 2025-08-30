Pirates pummel Boston 10-3; Cruz hits first home run in 4 Weeks

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dominated the Red Sox 10-3 at Fenway Park on Saturday, Aug. 30, taking the series behind 12 hits and seven walks. Right-handed starter Johan Oviedo put together his longest start since returning from the injured list. Although he allowed six base runners, Oviedo still managed to make it through five innings on an economical 79 pitches.

After Tommy Pham put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 on a first inning sacrifice fly, the Red Sox battled back to take a 2-1 lead. The Pirates scored eight runs across the fifth and sixth innings, including a 426-foot home run from Oneil Cruz to deep center field that still managed to clear the Green Monster.

Key Moment

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth inning, the Pirates loaded the bases with no outs. They capitalized on the play with RBI singles from Bryan Reynolds and Tommy Pham, pushing ahead 4-2 before a double play ball slowed the rally.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group