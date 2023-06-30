Pirates rally again to sweep Padres, but should game have been played?

PITTSBURGH — For the second time in three games, the Pittsburgh Pirates came from behind to defeat the San Diego Padres.

After trailing 4-0 against San Diego on Thursday afternoon, the Pirates fought their way back to earn a 5-4 win, giving them a three-game sweep over the Padres.

The circumstances surrounding the start of the game were questionable. The Canadian wildfires have created a thick haze across the city of Pittsburgh, creating poor air quality in the area.

When the PNC Park grounds crew put a tarp over the pitcher’s mound and home plate just minutes prior to first pitch, it looked like the game might get postponed.

Instead, the Pirates announced that the start of the game would be delayed. What was supposed to be a 12:35 first pitch turned into a 1:20 first pitch.

“I think the reason we had the delay was to make sure that we were able to have conversations with some of them about their concerns, manager Derek Shelton said. They were able to voice them and we were able to talk back with them about what was going on… We just wanted to make sure that after there were some opinions expressed we were able to give all the information possible.”

