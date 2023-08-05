Pirates recall Jackson from Triple-A, add Falter to taxi squad

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have recalled right-hander Andre Jackson from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Additionally, left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter has been added to the taxi squad.

To make room on the roster, right-hander Dauri Moreta was placed on the 15-day injured list with low back inflammation.

