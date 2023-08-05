Local

Pirates recall Jackson from Triple-A, add Falter to taxi squad

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Bailey Falter Philadelphia Phillies' Bailey Falter during a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have recalled right-hander Andre Jackson from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Additionally, left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter has been added to the taxi squad.

To make room on the roster, right-hander Dauri Moreta was placed on the 15-day injured list with low back inflammation.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

