Pirates’ rookies lead come-from-behind win over Phillies

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates relied on their plethora of rookies in their 7-6 come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night at PNC Park.

After the Phillies jumped out to a 4-1 lead after scoring four times against Quinn Priester in the fourth inning, the likes of Endy Rodriguez, Liover Peguero and Alika Williams helped to spark the Pirates’ comeback.

It was Rodriguez who put the Pirates ahead for good with a bases-clearing triple in the fifth inning. This came after Rodriguez doubled home a run one inning prior. Rodriguez finished the night 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

Peguero, who hit his second-career home run with a 412-foot blast off of Phillies starter Aaron Nola (9-7), finished the game with three hits and a pair of RBIs.

