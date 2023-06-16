Pirates roughed up by Cubs again 7-2, swept in three-game series

Johan Oviedo gave up four runs in 4.1 innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the Cubs 7-2 on Thursday night as Chicago completed a three-game series sweep at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs scored three runs off Oviedo (3-6) and two off rookie left-handed reliever Jose Hernandez in a five-run fifth inning. That turned the Pirates’ 2-1 lead into a 6-2 deficit.

Jason Delay had two of the National League Central-leading Pirates’ six hits.

