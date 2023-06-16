Local

Pirates roughed up by Cubs again 7-2, swept in three-game series

By John Perrotto, Sports Now Group

Oviedo PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 06: Johan Oviedo #24 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts while giving up four runs on four hits in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during inter-league play at PNC Park on May 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

By John Perrotto, Sports Now Group

Johan Oviedo gave up four runs in 4.1 innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the Cubs 7-2 on Thursday night as Chicago completed a three-game series sweep at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs scored three runs off Oviedo (3-6) and two off rookie left-handed reliever Jose Hernandez in a five-run fifth inning. That turned the Pirates’ 2-1 lead into a 6-2 deficit.

Jason Delay had two of the National League Central-leading Pirates’ six hits.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Teens responsible for fire that caused massive damage at Canon-McMillan stadium, investigators say
  • Antonio Brown’s arena football team bounced from league
  • Former Butler school board member charged with sexual assault accused of violating bond
  • VIDEO: Jury begins deliberations in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts


    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read