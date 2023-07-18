Pirates routed 11-0 by Guardians in Quinn Priester’s MLB debut

PITTSBURGH — Quinn Priester and Endy Rodriguez had rocky major-league debuts Monday night as the Pittsburgh Pirates were routed by the Cleveland Guardians 11-0 at PNC Park in the opener of a three-game series.

Priester, the 22-year-old right-hander, retired the first nine batters he faced. However, he ended up allowing seven runs and seven hits in 5.1 innings while striking out two and walking two.

Rodriguez, the 23-year-old catcher, went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts. The Pirates were blanked on three hits by six pitchers in a bullpen game for the Guardians.

