Pirates score 3 in 9th to beat Marlins 3-1, end skid at 10

MIAMI — Carlos Santana singled in the go-ahead run during a three-run rally in the ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates came back to beat the Marlins 3-1 on Friday night and end their season-long 10-game losing streak at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Down 1-0, Josh Palacios led off the ninth with a pinch-hit single. One out later, Andrew McCutchen singled and then pulled off a double steal with Palacios.

Palacios scored the tying run on Connor Joe’s groundout and McCutchen came home with the go-ahead run when Santana lined a single into center field off A.J. Puk (3-2). Pinch-hitter Tucupita Marcano singled in an insurance run to cap the rally for the Pirates (35-40).

