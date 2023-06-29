Pirates select Jared Triolo; place Ke’Bryan Hayes on IL

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have brought up yet another prospect to make his major league debut. Jared Triolo had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Triolo will make his first big league appearance on Wednesday night at PNC Park against the San Diego Padres at third base while hitting eighth in the lineup. He will wear No. 19.

To make room for Triolo on the active roster, Ke’Bryan Hayes has been placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation. The IL stint is retroactive to June 25.

