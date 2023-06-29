Local

Pirates select Jared Triolo; place Ke’Bryan Hayes on IL

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Ke’Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes bats during a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have brought up yet another prospect to make his major league debut. Jared Triolo had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Triolo will make his first big league appearance on Wednesday night at PNC Park against the San Diego Padres at third base while hitting eighth in the lineup. He will wear No. 19.

To make room for Triolo on the active roster, Ke’Bryan Hayes has been placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation. The IL stint is retroactive to June 25.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 juveniles, Port Authority police officer hospitalized after crash on East Busway
  • Code Red: Wildfire smoke will create air quality concerns for Western Pennsylvania Wednesday
  • Larry Lagattuta, owner of Enrico Biscotti, dies at 65
  • VIDEO: 20 western Pennsylvanians now officially American citizens after naturalization ceremony
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read