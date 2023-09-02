Local

Pirates select Miguel Andújar, seinstate Carmen Mlodzinski in slew of roster moves

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Miguel Andújar Pittsburgh Pirates' Miguel Andujar hits a three-run double off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Buck Farmer during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — As rosters expand by two for the month of September, the Pittsburgh Pirates have selected outfielder/first baseman Miguel Andújar and have reinstated relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski from the 15-day injured list.

Additionally, right-hander Max Kranick was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

To make room for Andújar and Kranick on the 40-man roster, outfielder Cal Mitchell and right-handed reliever Yohan Ramirez were designated for assignment.

