Pirates select Miguel Andújar, seinstate Carmen Mlodzinski in slew of roster moves

PITTSBURGH — As rosters expand by two for the month of September, the Pittsburgh Pirates have selected outfielder/first baseman Miguel Andújar and have reinstated relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski from the 15-day injured list.

Additionally, right-hander Max Kranick was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

To make room for Andújar and Kranick on the 40-man roster, outfielder Cal Mitchell and right-handed reliever Yohan Ramirez were designated for assignment.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

