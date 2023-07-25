Pirates Selecting Contract of Alika Williams

A baseball source has confirmed that the Pittsburgh Pirates are selecting the contract of INF Alika Williams from Triple-A Indianapolis.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Pirates are placing INF Tucupita Marcano on the IL.

It is not clear on how long Marcano will be on the IL, but he was removed from Monday night’s game with what the Pirates are describing as a “ligamentous injury to the right knee”

