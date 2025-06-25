Pirates shut down by Misiorowski, drop series vs. Brewers; Short start for Skenes

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The much-anticipated pitcher’s duel between Paul Skenes and Jacob Misiorowski at American Family Field turned one-sided.

Skenes (4-7) lasted only 4.0 innings while Misiorowski (3-0) continued his early dominance as the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 4-2 by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon.

How We Got There

The Brewers (45-36) scored four runs against Skenes in the bottom of the second inning. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Joey Ortiz hit a dribbler back to the mound but brought home a run on the groundout.

Eric Hasse followed with an RBI double to shallow center to put Milwaukee ahead 2-0. After the lineup flipped over, Sal Frelick hit a grounder to second baseman Nick Gonzales, who delivered an errant throw home which allowed another run to score. Christian Yelich capped off the big inning with an RBI single.

