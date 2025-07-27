Pirates shutout Snakes again as Paul Skenes shoves, strikes out nine

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pirates defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 on Sunday, July 27, giving Paul Skenes ever-elusive run support on the way to his sixth win of the season.

Skenes allowed three hits, all of them for extra bases, but managed to freeze four separate runners in scoring position to keep Arizona off the board.

Oneil Cruz put the Pirates (44-62) in front in the second inning, drawing a leadoff walk before scoring from first on a Tommy Pham single. Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas had to move to his right to retrieve the ball, but second baseman Ketel Marte didn’t even manage to get a relay throw off as Cruz raced around third.

