Pirates sign catcher Ali Sánchez, claim pitcher Roddery Muñoz

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed catcher Ali Sánchez to a one-year contract for the 2024 season. Additionally, the club claimed right-handed pitcher Roddery Muñoz off waivers from the Washington Nationals.

Sánchez spent the 2023 season with Triple-A Reno in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization. On the year, he hit .311 with an .867 OPS, 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 RBIs in 67 games.

Sánchez has seven games of major league experience under his belt between the 2020-21 seasons with the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. As a big leaguer, he’s collected three hits in 13 at-bats. Two of his three hits have gone for doubles.

