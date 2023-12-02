Local

Pirates sign catcher Ali Sánchez, claim pitcher Roddery Muñoz

By Danny Demilio, Steelers Now

PNC Park PNC Park

By Danny Demilio, Steelers Now

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed catcher Ali Sánchez to a one-year contract for the 2024 season. Additionally, the club claimed right-handed pitcher Roddery Muñoz off waivers from the Washington Nationals.

Sánchez spent the 2023 season with Triple-A Reno in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization. On the year, he hit .311 with an .867 OPS, 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 RBIs in 67 games.

Sánchez has seven games of major league experience under his belt between the 2020-21 seasons with the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. As a big leaguer, he’s collected three hits in 13 at-bats. Two of his three hits have gone for doubles.

Click here to read more from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Teen boy arrested in connection to deadly shooting at apartment building in Munhall
  • Westmoreland County man charged after infant hospitalized with broken bones, severe bruising
  • Social media threat toward Pittsburgh school leads to 2 arrests, 4 guns recovered
  • VIDEO: ‘It was a miracle I lived’: Restaurant owner shot in crime spree speaks out after man sentenced
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read