Pirates sign first-round pick Seth Hernandez

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates made things official with first-round pick Seth Hernandez, the sixth overall pick in the 2025 draft.

On Tuesday, the right-handed pitcher signed with the Pirates, forgoing a college commitment to Vanderbilt University.

Considered by some to be the top high school pitching prospect in draft history, Hernandez has an impressive pitch arsenal led by a power fastball that flirts with triple digits. He also throws a 12-to-6 curveball, a changeup – which is considered his top pitch – and a slider with command of the strike zone.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group