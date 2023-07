PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-hander Noah Takacs of Cal State Sacramento University as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Takacs made three starts this spring and went 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 innings.

He is a native of Victoria, British Columbia.

