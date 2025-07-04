Pirates’ six-game win streak snapped in shutout loss to Mariners

SEATTLE — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ six-game winning streak ended on the Fourth of July with a 6-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

After the Pirates (38-51) came up empty in the top of the first inning, Cal Raleigh gave the Mariners (46-42) a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a two-run homer off Bailey Falter (6-4).

Randy Arozarena hit a solo homer in the fourth, and Raleigh hit his second homer of the game in the bottom of the sixth, hit 35th of the year, to make it 4-0.

Dylan Moore hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning against Braxton Ashcraft to extend Seattle’s lead even further.

