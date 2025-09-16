Pirates’ slide continues with Clemente Day loss

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ woes continued with a 4-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Clemente Day.

Pirates starter Braxton Ashcraft struck out four batters — including three of the first four he faced — through the first two innings before unraveling. Michael Busch put the Cubs (86-64) ahead with a solo home run in the third and Chicago added another later in the inning on a wild pitch.

Pete Crow Armstrong and Dansby Swanson hit back-to-back doubles off Ashcraft (4-3) in the fourth to extend their lead to 3-0.

The Cubs tacked on another in the sixth courtesy of Pete Crow-Armstrong’s solo homer off Cam Sanders.

With the loss, the Pirates (65-86) have dropped nine of their last 10 games after winning 12 of 16.

