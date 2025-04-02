Pirates snap skid as bullpen holds on for Paul Skenes & Oneil Cruz has big game

TAMPA — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes didn’t rely on strikeouts as much as he has for much of his young career, but the big right-hander still turned 7.0 strong innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.

Skenes’ dominance and a big game from Oneil Cruz helped the Pirates snap their four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

How We Got There

The Pirates (2-5) jumped out to a rare lead when Adam Frazier came through with a clutch two-out RBI single to center field to plate Isiah Kiner Falefa in the second against Ryan Pepiot (0-1).

Oneil Cruz tacked on another run for the Pirates in the top of the fifth inning with a towering blast the other way, his second homer of the season.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group