Pirates spring game recap: Henry Davis hits 1 of 3 homers in win over Rays

Henry Davis did it again. The 2021 first-overall pick belted his third home run of spring training, one of three home runs in the game for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday in Port Charlotte.

Davis’ two-run home run in the third inning off of Aaron Civale extended the Pirates’ lead to 5-0. It was their third homer in as many innings against the Rays’ starter.

Jack Suwinski slugged his first round-tripper of spring training, a solo shot in the opening inning to give the Pirates an early 1-0 lead. In the second inning, Canaan Smith-Njigba connected on a long home run to right field to give Pittsburgh two more runs.

