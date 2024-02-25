Pirates spring game recap: Mitch Keller throws 2 scoreless in 2-0 loss to Orioles

Bradenton, Fl — This story originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped their second-straight game to start the spring in a 2-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at LECOM Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Orioles (1-1) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh inning. Enrique Bradfield hit a soft liner up the middle and shortstop Sergio Alcántara overthrew first baseman Joe Perez, allowing Coby Mayo to score on what was ruled a base hit and an error.

Baltimore tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth on a Maverick Handley RBI single to left off of Brady Feigl. Matt Gorski threw out Handley attempting to stretch his single into a double.

