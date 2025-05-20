Pirates squander another strong start; offense, bullpen let down Keller

This article originally appeared onPGHBaseballNOW.com.

Mitch Keller gave the Pittsburgh Pirates 6.0-strong innings, but the bats and bullpen let him down in a 7-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Monday night.

How We Got There

The Reds (25-24) scored with two outs in the top of the first inning when Austin Hays plated the speedy Elly De La Cruz with a double to left field.

The Pirates (15-33) quickly evened the score on Joey Bart’s RBI double off the center field wall with two outs in the bottom of the first.

The score remained 1-1 until the top of the sixth. Austin Hays was credited with an infield single with two outs and advanced to second on a throwing error from shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Hays scored on Gavin Lux’s double to left, where Tommy Pham was unable to come up with a sliding grab.

