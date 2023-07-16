Pirates squander Oviedo’s excellent start in 3-1 loss to Giants

PITTSBURGH — Despite an excellent start from Johan Oviedo, the Pittsburgh Pirates fell 3-1 to the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on Saturday night.

David Bednar entered the game for Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2) with two on and one away in the eighth inning. After striking out J.D. Davis, Michael Conforto singled home a run and the Giants tacked on another run on the play on a Pirates’ misplay.

Pittsburgh had Conforto caught in between first and second, but Jason Delay committed a throwing error which allowed Joc Pederson to score to put the Giants up 3-1.

Both traded solo homers in the second inning. Mike Yastrzemski hit a solo homer in the top of the frame and Henry Davis hit a solo homer of his own in the bottom half of the inning. For Davis, it was his second-career home run.

