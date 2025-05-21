Pirates Squeak By Reds on Falter’s Gem, Offense Does Just Enough

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates did just enough to back Bailey Falter’s gem for a 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

How We Got There

The Pirates (16-33) finally broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning when Bryan Reynolds ripped a single through the right side to plate Oneil Cruz from second.

The run was all Falter (3-3) needed to earn his third victory of the season. The left-hander dazzled by throwing 7.0-scoreless innings, limiting the Reds to four hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

TJ Friedl led off the game with a triple off the Clemente Wall in right, but Falter prevented him from scoring and settled into a nice groove after that.

