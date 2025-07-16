PIRATES TRADE: Adam Frazier to Royals for power hitting minor league infielder

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are trading utilityman Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals for minor league infielder Cam Devanney. Devanney has been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Frazier, who spent the 2024 season with the Royals, signed as a free agent with the Pirates in the offseason. In 78 games in his return to Pittsburgh this season, the 33-year-old slashed .255/.318/.336 with 10 doubles, three home runs, 21 RBI and seven stolen bases.

The bulk of Frazier’s defensive work this year has come at second base, where he filled in for Nick Gonzales during a nearly two-month stint on the injured list at the beginning of the season. Frazier has also manned both corner outfield spots this season.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group