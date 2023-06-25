Local

Pirates trade cash for RHP Andre Jackson; Mark Mathias DFAd

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Dodgers Phillies Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers' Andre Jackson pitches during a baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced that they have traded for RHP Andre Jackson from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

Jackson has been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis and will report there.

In order to make room for Jackson on the 40-man, the Pirates have also announced that INF Mark Mathias has been DFAd.

