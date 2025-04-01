Pirates Trade: Outfielder Alexander Canario acquired From Mets

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have made a trade, landing outfielder Alexander Canario from the New York Mets for cash considerations. Canario had been designated for assignment by New York on Thursday.

Canario totaled 21 games with the Chicago Cubs from 2023-24 and played well in the limited sample. The 24-year-old has put together a .286/.333/.524 batting line with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs in 45 plate appearances.

The Mets acquired Canario from the Cubs at spring training after he had been designated for assignment a few days prior.

Canario spent most of last season with Triple-A Iowa and hit .243/.336/.514 with 13 doubles, 18 home runs, 47 RBIs and five steals in 64 games. While the overall numbers are good, he did strike out in just over 30% of his plate appearances.

