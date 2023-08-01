Local

Pirates trade Rich Hill, Ji-Man Choi to Padres for 3 players

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 5: Rich Hill #44 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches during the first inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park on May 5, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have swung their first big trade on deadline day, sending left-handed pitcher Rich Hill and first baseman/designated hitter Ji-Man Choi to the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Both players were acquired by the Pirates in the offseason — Hill as a free agent on a one-year deal and Choi in a trade with the Tampa bay Rays. Additionally, both players will be free agents at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

In return, the Pirates will be receiving three players from San Diego — first baseman Alfonso Rivas, left-handed pitching prospect Jackson Wolf, and outfield prospect Estuar Suero.

