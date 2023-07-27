Local

Pirates trading Carlos Santana to Brewers for 18-year-old SS

PITTSBURGH — The first Pittsburgh Pirates’ trade domino has fallen. Ben Cherington has agreed to trade first baseman Carlos Santana to the Milwaukee Brewers, a source confirmed to Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

In return, the Pirates will be getting minor-league infielder Jhonny Severino.

Santana was added by the Pirates as a free agent this winter after signing a one-year $6.75M at the end of November.

