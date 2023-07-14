Local

Pirates transfer Roansy Contreras to Florida Complex League

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have transferred the option of right-handed pitcher Roansy Contreras from Triple-A Indianapolis to the Florida Complex League.

Contreras was optioned to Triple-A on July 6 to make room on the roster for Ke’Bryan Hayes, who was activated off the injured list before quickly landing back on it.

The move may seem like a surprise on the surface, but’s it’s a logical step for the Pirates and for Contreras as they look to get the young right-hander back on track.

