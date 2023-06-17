Local

Pirates Unable to Overcome Rich Hill’s Wildness in 5-4 Loss to Brewers

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Rich Hill Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Rich Hill stands in the dugout after pitching during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

MILWAUKEE — In his very next outing after throwing 119 pitches his last time out, Rich Hill struggled on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Friday.

Hill (6-6) issued four free passes in the game’s opening frame, paving the way for a Brewers’ three-run first inning. Hill finished the game allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings. He surrendered three hits, walked six and struck out five.

Right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski made his big league debut after being selected from Triple-A Indianapolis. He struck out Blake Perkins, the first batter he saw, on three pitches before allowing a solo homer to Joey Weimer one batter later.

