Pirates Unable to Overcome Rich Hill’s Wildness in 5-4 Loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE — In his very next outing after throwing 119 pitches his last time out, Rich Hill struggled on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Friday.

Hill (6-6) issued four free passes in the game’s opening frame, paving the way for a Brewers’ three-run first inning. Hill finished the game allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings. He surrendered three hits, walked six and struck out five.

Right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski made his big league debut after being selected from Triple-A Indianapolis. He struck out Blake Perkins, the first batter he saw, on three pitches before allowing a solo homer to Joey Weimer one batter later.

