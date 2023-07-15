Pirates unravel in 7th inning in 6-4 loss to Giants

PITTSBURGH — A pair of defensive miscues paved the way for a three-run seventh inning for the San Francisco Giants, who defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4 at PNC Park on Friday night.

After Wilmer Flores began the seventh with a double and J.D. Davis later drew a walk, both runners advanced 90 feet on an Austin Hedges passed ball. Patrick Bailey singled to right field, plating a run and tying the game 4-4. After Henry Davis misplayed the base hit, the Giants were able to score another run and take the lead.

To cap off the inning, Joc Pederson singled the other way off of left-hander Ryan Borucki to give San Francisco an insurance run.

