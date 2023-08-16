Pirates use big 7th inning to take down Mets 7-4

NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates’ offense was struck in neutral against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday night. That is until the seventh inning, anyways.

Thanks to a couple of gifts from the Mets and big hits from Jason Delay and Bryan Reynolds, the Pirates struck six times in the inning and went on to beat New York 7-4.

With the bases loaded and one away, the Mets turned to Grant Hartwig to try and wiggle out of it. Hartwig proceeded to walk pinch-hitter Jack Suwinski on four pitches before plunking Jared Triolo to put the Pirates ahead 3-1.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

