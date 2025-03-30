Pirates walked off again, this time on wild pitch: too many miscues, Nyjer Morgan sighting

MIAMI — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ nightmare opening series continued. For the third time in four games to begin the year, the Pirates (1-3) suffered a walk-off loss at the hands of the Miami Marlins.

Derek Hill reached on an infield single against David Bednar to begin the bottom of the ninth. Hill then stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error from catcher Endy Rodríguez. Bednar (0-2) then delivered a wild pitch, allowing Hill to score easily and give the Marlin a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon at loanDepot Park.

Rodríguez’s throwing error and a Bednar’s wild pitch came two innings after a costly baserunning mistake by Ji Hwan Bae, who was caught trying to advance to third on a ball in the dirt to erase a potential scoring opportunity.

These miscues in Sunday’s loss are representative of why the Pirates are 1-3 to begin the year. They need to play much cleaner baseball if they want to succeed.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group