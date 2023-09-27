Local

Pirates walked-off by Rojas, Phillies in 10th inning

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds bases after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PHILADELPHIA — Pittsburgh Pirates relief ace David Bednar was tasked with trying to extend Tuesday night’s game agaisnt the Philadelphia Phillies to the 11th inning but was unsuccessful.

Johan Rojas grounded a single up the middle off of Bednar as the Phillies defeated the Pirates 3-2 in 10 innings at Citizens Bank Park.

Bednar (3-3) struck out Brandon Marsh to begin the 10th, Rojas singled on a 1-2 pitch from Bednar that was left up in the zone, allowing automatic runner Cristian Pache to score from second.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 charged with robbing man in Pittsburgh, leading police on chase that led to crash
  • Pittsburgh man hit neighbor with car after argument, police say
  • Police looking for suspect who fled traffic stop in North Oakland
  • VIDEO: Deadline for Pittsburgh Mills Mall owners to pay millions in taxes, avoid sheriff’s sale looms
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read