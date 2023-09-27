Pirates walked-off by Rojas, Phillies in 10th inning

PHILADELPHIA — Pittsburgh Pirates relief ace David Bednar was tasked with trying to extend Tuesday night’s game agaisnt the Philadelphia Phillies to the 11th inning but was unsuccessful.

Johan Rojas grounded a single up the middle off of Bednar as the Phillies defeated the Pirates 3-2 in 10 innings at Citizens Bank Park.

Bednar (3-3) struck out Brandon Marsh to begin the 10th, Rojas singled on a 1-2 pitch from Bednar that was left up in the zone, allowing automatic runner Cristian Pache to score from second.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group