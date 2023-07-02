Local

Pirates waste Nick Gonzales’ 2 XBH in 6-3 loss to Brewers

PITTSBURGH — Rookie Nick Gonzales homered and doubled but the Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Sunday at PNC Park.

Gonzales’ two-run home run to dead center field put the Pirates ahead 2-0 in the second inning but those were the only runs they managed off starter Colin Rea (5-4) in 6.2 innings.

The Brewers went ahead for good 3-2 on William Contreras’ three-run homer in the third off Rich Hill (7-8).

Josh Palacios also had two hits for the Pirates (39-44), who have dropped back-to-back games following a four-game winning streak. The Brewers (45-39) have won six of their last eight games and remained tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the National League Central lead.

