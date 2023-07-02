Pirates waste Nick Gonzales’ 2 XBH in 6-3 loss to Brewers

PITTSBURGH — Rookie Nick Gonzales homered and doubled but the Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Sunday at PNC Park.

Gonzales’ two-run home run to dead center field put the Pirates ahead 2-0 in the second inning but those were the only runs they managed off starter Colin Rea (5-4) in 6.2 innings.

The Brewers went ahead for good 3-2 on William Contreras’ three-run homer in the third off Rich Hill (7-8).

Josh Palacios also had two hits for the Pirates (39-44), who have dropped back-to-back games following a four-game winning streak. The Brewers (45-39) have won six of their last eight games and remained tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the National League Central lead.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group