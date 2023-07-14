Pirates will open 2024 season in Miami

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will open the 2024 season in Miami.

The Pirates and Marlins will play a four-game series at loanDepot Park from March 28-31. Coincidentally, the two teams conclude this season from Oct. 1-3 at PNC Park.

The last time the Pirates began a season in Miami was 1996.

