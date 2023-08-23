Local

Pirates win fifth straight against St. Louis with 6-3 victory

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates took the game and the series against the St. Louis Cardinals with a 6-3 win. Pittsburgh knocked around old foe Adam Wainwright to the tune of six runs in 4.2 innings pitched. Pirates’ starter Johan Oviedo struggled to put batters away but still managed to get through five innings of one-run ball.

Wainwright retired the first nine batters he faced, but began to run into trouble in the fourth inning. He issued a leadoff walk to Ji-Hwan Bae, who came around to score on a single from Connor Joe.

Richie Palacios—Joshua Palacios’ younger brother—led off the top of the fifth with a solo home run, knotting the game 1-1.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

