Pit2Work Workforce Development Program holds first graduation

PITTSBURGH — The “Pit2Work Workforce Development Program” that inspired a visit from First Lady Jill Biden graduated its first class.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> First Lady Jill Biden stops in Pittsburgh to discuss Bidenomics, infrastructure

The graduation was held on Friday.

The program provides free training in the skills and certifications needed for jobs in the construction industry.

“First and foremost it is an investment in yourself, the training you received during the program and the connections you made have opened opportunities for you to pursue rewarding careers in the building trades,” said a member of the program.

The graduates earn letters of recommendation and are invited to a career fair for union apprenticeship opportunities.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group