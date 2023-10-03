Pitcairn police officers help teen attending 1st school dance tie his necktie

PITCAIRN, Pa. — Two Pitcairn police officers helped a local teenager tie his necktie for his first school dance over the weekend.

Pitcairn police posted on Facebook, saying a teenager and his mom came to the station for help.

The teenager, Z, was heading to his first school dance and his mom needed help tying his tie for him.

Officers stepped in to help, making sure the tie was tied properly and the length was correct.

“Knowing that our residents know that they can come to our department and to our officers to assist them with a task so small of tying a tie is very important to us!” the post reads.

