Pitt announces honorary captain for River City Rivalry

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football announced their honorary captain for the River City Rivalry on Saturday, picking former safety Dom DeCicco to come out for the coin toss.

DeCicco hails from Jefferson Hills, Pa., a suburb south of Pittsburgh. He played for Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL and was a star, playing wide receiver, cornerback, safety, quarterback and kick/punt returner. He ran and passed for more than 1,000 yards each, while scoring a touchdown on a kick return and a punt return as a senior. DeCicco would win two WPIAL AAA Titles in 2004 and 2006 and won the PIAA AAA State Championship 56-20 against Mannheim Central.

He came out of high school as a three-star recruit and committed to play for Pitt as a member of the Class of 2007. He played in nine games as a freshman in 2007, making six tackles on special teams.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group