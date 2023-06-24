Pitt baseball assistant coach Joe Mercadante named North Florida head coach

PITTSBURGH — Pitt baseball assistant coach Joe Mercadante will serve as the head coach of North Florida, the program announced on Friday.

He served as assistant coach for the Panthers the past two seasons under head coach Mike Bell. Mercadante saw Pitt win 54 wins over the past two seasons, including back-t0-back ACC Tournament appearances and an appearance in the Semifinals in 2022.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

