Pitt basketball honors 2 former Elite 8 teams at Petersen Events Center

PITTSBURGH — Pitt basketball is looking for a win Saturday night against Notre Dame, but they took time Friday night to honor two great former teams.

Both teams that made it to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament were recognized.

The 1974 and 2009 teams were welcomed back to the Petersen Events Center with a private reception.

“You make friendships that you love and adore, you have them for the rest of your life,” Billy Knight said of his time at Pitt.

Knight was part of the 1974 Elite Eight team. He went on to have his jersey retired.

Gilbert Brown, who was part of the 2009 team, said he and his teammates still have a strong bond years later.

“We sit there and have conversations about moments and things that happened, whether it be from overtime games to big shots,” Gilbert Brown said. “It’s a surreal feeling sometimes.”

Saturday, the teams will be recognized again during Pitt’s game against Notre Dame. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group