Pitt beats Georgia Tech for 2nd-straight victory, 72-64

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Tuesday night, Pitt (12-7, 3-5 ACC) prevailed once again on the road, taking down Georgia Tech in Atlanta just days after beating No. 7 Duke in Durham.

The first half was a sloppy affair for the Panthers, as they turned it over eight times. However, Pitt shot the ball effectively, hitting 44% of its field goals and 44% of its three-point attempts. Blake Hinson continued his shooting excellence with a logo three-pointer, extending his consecutive threes streak to eight in a row. Pitt guard Bub Carrington had an outstanding half, scoring 11 first-half points on 3-for-4 shooting and grabbing four rebounds to lead the Panthers into the half with a four-point lead.

In the second frame, the Yellow Jackets came out buzzing, scoring the first seven points of the half to take the lead. Forward Baye Ndongo took control of the paint early on, scoring eight points in the first five minutes of the frame and leading Georgia Tech. Five minutes in, the Yellow Jackets had started the half 5 for 6 from the field and had made their lone three-point try to build a lead of their own up to five points.

