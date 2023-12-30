Local

Pitt blows double-digit second-half lead, falls 81-73 at Syracuse

By George Michalowski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Ishmael Leggett J.J. Starling Pittsburgh guard Ishmael Leggett, left, is defended by Syracuse guard J.J. Starling during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) (Adrian Kraus/AP)

By George Michalowski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

SYRACUSE — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Saturday afternoon, Pitt blew a double-digit lead to the Syracuse Orange in its first road conference game of the year.

After leading by 11 early on in the second-half, the Panthers struggled to take care of the ball, hit timely shots, and convert from the free-throw line throughout the rest of the half. While Pitt struggled, the Orange took advantage behind a breakout game from Quadir Copeland.

Pitt surrendered the first four points of the game to the Orange, headlined by a game-opening bucket by former Pitt commit Judah Mintz. However, the Panthers found their groove early behind a three pointer from Guillermo Diaz-Graham and early points from other members of the starting five: Blake Hinson, Zack Austin, and Bub Carrington.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man killed, woman injured in Derry Township crash
  • Man killed in New Castle house fire
  • Man arrested after shots fired near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, prompting multi-county chase
  • VIDEO: Business owners preparing for First Night Pittsburgh celebration
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read